Norma F. Arkell, 91, of Homosassa, FL. passed away on Tues., May 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, FL. She was born April 4, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT to Kenneth and Grace (McMahon) Miller, one of four children. Norma graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT and was a retired payroll manager for American Fabrics Corporation. Norma married Alfred E. Arkell on June 23, 1951 and was blessed with a 62 year marriage to Alfred until his passing in 2012. In addition to Alfred and her parents, Norma was preceded in death by a son, James Arkell, in 2016, and two sisters, Jane Basso and Mary Lou Fitzgerald.

She moved to Homosassa in 1991 from Tylertown, MS. and was a faithful parishioner of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Crystal River, FL, where she both sang in the choir and was a member of The Womens Club. Mrs. Arkell also was a devoted volunteer at the Homosassa Springs Public Library and enjoyed reading. She and her late husband Alfred also loved traveling in their travel trailer and visited most of the continental United States and Hawaii. They also spent parts of their summers in New Hampshire visiting family and several weeks during the fall visiting family in New Mexico.

Norma is survived by son Kenneth Arkell (Lisa), Homosassa, FL; daughter Judith Ozment (Jerry Biechler), Ridge Manor, FL; sister Ann Van Wagner (Gordon), Spring Hill, FL; grandsons Matthew and Kevin; granddaughters Crystal and Michelle; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and several cousins.

Friends will be received on Tues., May 14, 2019 at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed., May 15, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. from St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, FL with Fr. Richard Stradomski, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida at 12:30 P.M. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 12, 2019