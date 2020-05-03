|
Norma Josephine Jones, age 84, Inverness, FL passed away at home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Mrs Jones was born in New York, NY on April 21, 1936 to the late Joseph and Josephine (Vitale) Rappa. She came to Citrus Co. in 1973 from Queens, NY. She was a homemaker and of the Christian Faith. She volunteered for the Citrus Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and served as a past President in that role. Although she enjoyed cooking, shopping, and watching movies, her greatest passion was for her family.
Left to cherish her memory are 6 children: Robert J. (Cathie) Jones, Edgewater, FL; George M. (Melissa) Jones, Inverness, FL; Mark C. (Elesha) Jones, Lakeland, FL; Karen M. Genzardi, Lecanto, FL; "Jo" (Chet) White, Inverness, FL; Suzanne (Mike) Hill, Winter Park, FL; 14 Grandchildren and 20 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Jones on March 16, 1986, her brother, John Riccobono, and 4 sisters, Angie D'Allura, Nancy D'Alessio, Mimi Paladino, and Annie Costa.
Norma's impact on her family is everlasting. She was the epitome of Motherhood. She sacrificed all, and in return, has earned the love and respect of all who are blessed to call her Mother, Mom, Grandma, Gigi, Nanny and MeeMaw. Her love has impacted 4 generations and will continue on in her memory. She was adored by those who she encountered in the medical field and had a special fondness for her physician, Dr Mostafa Elyman.
A private Celebration of Life for the family only will be Sunday, May 3, 2020, 1:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with The Rev. Dana Clark officiating. Following cremation, her urn will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery beside her late husband. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to: Florida Society of Clinical Oncology, FLASCO Foundation, 10022 Water Works Lane, Riverview, FL 33578 or Vitas Hospice, PO Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020