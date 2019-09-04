|
|
The Memorial Service for Mrs. Norma Hazen Jones, who died August 27, 2019, will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness at 11AM. A private burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.
Norma Hazen Jones is survived by one daughter, Nancy Butler of Inverness, FL. She is also survived by three grandsons, James Butler (Catalina)of Atlanta, GA, Jonathan Butler of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and Jason Butler (Katy) of Denver, CO, one great-grandson, Mateo Butler of Atlanta, GA and one sister, Marianna Zimmerman, of Audubon, PA. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph and her brother, Daniel Hazen.
Mrs. Jones was born in Town Hill, PA on June 7, 1924, the daughter of the Reverend Collins E. Hazen and Velma (Trump) Hazen. She was graduated from Susquehanna University and taught school for several years. She was active in church work in Wayne, PA where her husband was associated with Valley Forge Military Academy & College. Following a move to Massachusetts in 1975, Mrs. Jones was employed at The Needham Bank where she retired as Assistant Vice President in 1991. Mrs. Jones remained active in retirement in Florida by volunteering at Citrus Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years. She was a 65 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also active member of P.E.O. for over 50 years and always appreciated the friendship and supports of her Sisters in the Chapters in Wayne, PA and Inverness.
The family is grateful for the loving care she received from the staff from Highland Place Assisted Living and Vitas Healthcare (Hospice). Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Vitas Healthcare (Hospice Care) at P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto, Florida 34460. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019