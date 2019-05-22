Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Lawlor. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Fero Memorial Gardens 5891 N. Lecanto Highway Beverly Hills , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, April 30th, 2019, Norma Margaret (Morin) Lawlor, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of her large blended family passed away peacefully after a brief hospitalization with several family members at her bedside.

She was a Dunnellon resident for over 35 years, local business owner with her late husband Maurice "Bud" Lawlor and respected member of the community.

Norma was born on August 29, 1933, in Danvers, Massachusetts, to Cathleen and Octave Morin. Her life was devoted to her family as a full-time mom while balancing a career as a Licensed Practical Nurse. While working at Danvers State Hospital in the late 60's, she met her 2nd husband, "Buddy," Maurice Lawlor. Together they parented a blended family of 15 children.

Norma and Buddy shared a large home on Plum Island, in Newburyport, Massachusetts. They later moved to Florida, making their home in Dunnellon, Florida. Norma made many long-lasting friendships and will always be remembered for her compassion, generosity, and devotion to all, especially with her love of cooking wonderful meals for all the people she loved. Her home was always open to family and friends with a warm smile.

Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, Buddy, and her 3 siblings, Arthur Morin, Evelyn Coleman, and Bill Morin. She is survived by a sister, Grace Eldridge and husband John, her brother Nelson Morin and wife Phyllis, all of Danvers, Massachusetts, and several nieces and nephews in the area.

Norma will be lovingly remembered by her children Cathleen Chadwick, Steven Makros, George Makros, Chris Makros, Andrew Makros, and Michael Makros, and Maurice "Moe" Lawlor as well as her stepchildren Brian Lawlor, Patrick Lawlor, Maureen Lawlor, Mark Lawlor, Marybeth Bourbeau, Arline Lawlor, Dianne Dagg and Donna Mello. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, to whom she held dear to her heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Fero Memorial Gardens, at 5891 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, FL. 34465. Services will be followed by a gathering at Norma's home in Citrus Springs, FL.

