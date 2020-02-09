Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Jay Cohen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Jay Cohen, age 84, died at home with family on February 3, 2020, after hearing that the Spring fishing report for Heaven was looking particularly great this year.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of David and Lillian Cohen and brother of Cookie Cohen Leto. A hardworking and successful man, his first job as a kid involved running wholesale gold to dentists and merchants throughout the borough.

He later managed wholesale wine accounts for the family wine business; bought and expanded several door-to-

door retail sales accounts in Southern California; and went on to own several businesses across several states, including a drive-in, short-order restaurant, a bar, several flooring stores, a storage unit business, and residential rental properties.

Charming, affectionate, kind, and generous - he was a character who made a forever-lasting impression on all around him. Despite living in many different states (with his many different wives), he never shook his classic, Brooklyn accent. Somehow, it still fit perfectly with his "formal western wear" sense of style.

He was an entrepreneur and salesman by trade, a fisherman by blood, a veterinarian in his heart, and a zookeeper at his home.

He was also a proud and classy man, who fought until the very end, beating all expectations of his unfair disease and borrowing enough time to bring his children together with him and each other again. He will be remembered for his handsome smile, kind eyes, barrel chest, and wavy, silvery-white curls, and for his wit, humor, intelligence, strength, and love.

He passed on the birthday of his daughter Romy, who he has joined in peace, and is survived by his four children - Renee, Mark, Darcy, and Mike; his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his dog (Chaz), ferret (Precious), favorite rooster (Little Big Guy), flock of chickens, school of saltwater fish, school of freshwater angelfish, collection of betta fish, black tetra fish, and miniature pufferfish.

In lieu of flowers, please celebrate and spend time with loved ones in your lives, and please consider donating blood, if and when able, in honor of our father.

The many donated units he received gifted him with many more precious years of life. A donation in his honor would pay forward this gift of life to others.

