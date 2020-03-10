Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman W. Briggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman W. Briggs, 88, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on March 3, 2020 at his home. Born on April 27, 1931 in Auburn, ME to Maurice and Berniece (Wheeler) Briggs, Norm received his Bachelor of Science degree (magna cum laude) from Bates College in 1953. He went on to receive his Master of Science degree from Cornell University in 1955 and took further graduate courses at Harvard University.

Norm worked as an applied physicist and systems engineer at the Mitre Corporation. Some highlights from his career include working on the defense systems on Air Force One in the 1970s and managing a multi-national group of engineers for NATO in Brussels, Belgium in the 1980's. Norm enjoyed golf, camping, hiking and traveling but in his later years his greatest joy was found in being part of the Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church family.

In addition to his parents, Norm was preceded in death by his infant son, Gregory Briggs, and his brother, Richard Briggs. Norm was a wonderful husband and father and was deeply loved by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Briggs of Beverly Hills, FL, his children, Scott (wife Kirsten) Briggs of Redmond, WA, and Rebecca Briggs of Beverly Hills, FL, his grandchildren, Megan (husband Daniel) Ezzelle and Christine Briggs of WA, and Jacob and Hannah Briggs of FL. He was thrilled last year to welcome his first great-grandson, Shepherd Ezzelle of WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Seven Rivers Christian School are appreciated. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church.

