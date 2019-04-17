Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Oakley Bell
Oakley L. "Lyn" Bell Jr.


Oakley L. "Lyn" Bell Jr.
1943 - 2019
Oakley L. "Lyn" Bell Jr. Obituary
Oakley Lynwood Bell Jr. (Lyn) of Homosassa, Florida passed away April 14, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1943 in Akron, Ohio.
After cremation, his family will mourn privately in the home he loved.
Left to mourn his death and forever miss his energy and love for life is his wife Patsy, son Oakley III (Kristen) and daughter Sharon. Also grieving is his granddaughter Devin (Alexander).
He leaves behind five step children, five grandchildren and the joy of his life, two great grandsons. Greatly cherished is his extended family in Ohio.
Although Lyn is gone, his wisdom, generosity, talent and memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him.
Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019
