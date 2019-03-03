Okey R. Kennedy was born October 14, 1938. He died January 13, 2019. His parents were James and Blanche Kennedy.
He was in the Army Signal Corp.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children: Diana Kennedy; Susan (Steve) Lehrke; James Kennedy and Thomas (Maureen) Kennedy; his grandchildren: Ryan and Shannon Lehrke.
Crevase's Simple Cremation is handling the funeral arrangements. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019