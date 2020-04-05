Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Olan R. "Sonny" McKee Sr.


1941 - 2020
Olan R. "Sonny" McKee Sr. Obituary
Olan Ray "Sonny" McKee Sr. age 78 of Crystal River passed away Monday March 30, 2020 at his home. He was born July 25, 1941 in Waynesboro, Mississippi to Dovie and Ulmer McKee. Sonny came here from Flint, Michigan in 1980, he was an avid golfer and was a member of the Plantation Golf Club. He was a contractor by trade and was a former owner of Jone's Restaurant in Crystal River. He was of the Christian faith.
Sonny is survived by his wife B.J. Mckee, son Olan Ray McKee Jr, daughters Lena McKee Emo (Russ) and Liz Sakelson (Tommy), sisters Dean, Evie and Rosie, a brother Charlie McKee (Darlene), 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was a loving father and a devoted husband. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Ed and Ulmer, sisters Betty, Ruby and Joyce.
A celebration of life for Sonny will be held at a later date. Strickland
Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
