Olif Jane Futch Lindsey, 60, of Citrus Springs, Florida passed away April 14, 2020.

Mrs. Lindsey was born December 21, 1959 to her parents Bill and Mamie Lou Futch in Jena, Florida. She had worked with the Department of Corrections for 30 years, was a graduate of Dixie County High School, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jena. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, boating, and traveling with her husband Doug.

Mrs. Lindsey is survived by her husband of 25 years Doug Lindsey, her daughters Melissa Clark (Josh) of Inglis, FL and Deanna Osteen of Cross City, her mother Mamie Lou Futch of Rocky Creek, her brother Bill Jess Futch, Jr. of Rocky Creek, her sisters Delores Corbin (Jimmy) of Mayo, FL, Linda Hicks of Rocky Creek, Barbara Allen of Pensacola, FL, Sang Cranford (Keith) of Branford, FL, Renee Hoffman (Danny) of Steinhatchee, Shelly Ross of Rocky Creek, and Flossie Riels of Cross City, her grandchildren Kimber, Jodi, Brooke, Jacob, Mia Jane, Laynee, Taylee, and Baylee, a host of nieces and nephews, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father Bill Jess Futch, Sr, her sister Billy Jo Futch, her nephew Logan Hicks, and her brother-in-laws Leon Hicks and Dennis Allen.

Funeral services for Mrs. Lindsey will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Rev. Jeff Vaught officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Jena. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050.

