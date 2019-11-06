Olive "Ollie" Bateman, age 99, November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel "Ross" Bateman. Loving mother of Mark (Debra), Tim (Genell), and Dan (Anne) Cherished grandmother of David (Kim), Sheila (Damon), and Danny (Rachel). Great-grandmother of Molly, Kate, Abby, and Harvey. Also survived by countless loving family and friends, especially her dearest friend Marilyn "Muggy" Jones.
Funeral Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12 noon at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren, MI with Mr. Tony Coccia officiating. Memorials to Church of Christ Care Center, 23575 Fifteen Mile Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. www.ahpeters.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019