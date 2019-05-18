Oliver "Ollie" Hugo, 72 of Sugarmill Woods, passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 under the loving care of his family and Hospice.

He was born July 21, 1946 in Skokie, IL to Oliver and Eleanor (Youngs) Hugo. Ollie came here 5 years ago from Kimberling City, MO and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Crystal River.

Ollie was a retired Fire Fighter with the City of Chicago Fire Department. He had 40 years of service with the department.

His other memberships included; The Elks Lodge, N.R.A., The Hernando Air Modelers Flying Club and he was a 32 Degree Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents the late Oliver and Eleanor Hugo, and his brother Donald Hugo.

Ollie is survived by his loving wife Brenda Hugo, three daughters; Dena Barnes and husband Michael, Kimi Dycus and husband Phil, and Candice Riscili and husband Anthony, grandchildren; Ashley, Samantha, Madison, Ethan and Nicholas, and one great granddaughter Elizabeth.

Friends are invited to visitation from 3 PM to 5 PM on Monday May 20th at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday May 21st at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church in Crystal River with Pastor Tim Lantzy presiding.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the .

Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River. Published in Citrus County Chronicle from May 18 to May 20, 2019