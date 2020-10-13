Opal "Patsy" Lynell Shurley, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother went to be with Jesus in Heaven on October 2, 2020. She enjoyed 71 years of marriage to the love of her life and best friend Henry "Ken" Shurley. After lovingly raising her grateful family in South Tampa, she spent her last 30 years living, working, and playing in Inverness, devoting the final years of her long career to serving the clients of the Key Training Center.

Patsy was a devout Seventh Day Adventist and attended Inverness Seventh Day Adventist Church as long as she was able. Most of her long and purposeful life was dedicated to mothering her large family, loving and enjoying four generations and spending as much time with them as possible.

Known for her loving and selfless generosity, Patsy enjoyed gardening and studying her Bible. She was an amazing seamstress who made beautiful and cherished clothing for her daughters through the years. She was a good listener and a loyal friend, loved nature, and found joy and wonder in every living thing.

Patsy will be greatly missed by her devoted husband, Henry "Ken" Shurley; two daughters: Connie Drake and Bonnie Hanley; four grandchildren: David K. Drake, Dustin J. Drake, Will Hanley & Abigail Hanley; eight great-grandchildren: David K. Drake, Jr., Dustin J. Drake II, David T. Drake, Jordan Drake, Joseph Drake, Shonna Drake, Austin Drake, and Ian Drake, and two great-great grandchildren: Alina Drake and J.J. Drake, her sister, Sybil Schmidt, brothers Pete Clements and Buddy Clements and their families.

At her own request there will be no funeral. Patsy's family will celebrate her long and joyous life with a picnic gathering in her honor at a later date.

