Opal Mae Stowe, 92, of Lecanto, FL, passed away on November 5, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness.The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. She will be interred in Texas at a later date.Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.