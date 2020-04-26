Mr. Orville Joseph Klim, Jr., 78, of Homosassa, FL died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. He was born on February 8, 1942 in Chicago, IL and was the son of the late Orville Joseph and Violet Anne (Sullivan) Klim. He had retired as an engineer from the Pacific Company after 25 years. Mr. Klim was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and served as an MP. He was Catholic and his hobbies included painting, singing and playing the guitar. As a contractor, he would buy, remodel and sell homes. An avid golfer, he enjoyed cars, boats and motorcycles.
Mr. Klim is survived by his loving wife, Roseanna Klim, his son, Joe Klim of Cherry Hills, NJ, his
3 daughters, Julie Stull-Holt of Evergreen Park, IL, Cristin Jensen of Plainfield, IL and Catherine Hernandez of Brookfield, IL. In addition he is survived by his brother, Kenneth Klim of West Lafayette, IN, his 2 sisters, Diane Christian of Chicago, IL and Denise Kersman of Quakertown, PA along with his nine grandchildren.
A celebration remembering his life will be held at a later time. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Mr. Klim's memory to the Sturgill Hospice House, 12242 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020