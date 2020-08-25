Ottis Clifton Leonard, 82, passed away at home in Homosassa, Fl on August 15, 2020 after a long and valiant fight with cancer. He was born in Ash, N.C. on June 4, 1938, the fourth of seven children and only son of Bedford and Madge Leonard. He was predeceased by his three older sisters, Marie Bellamy of Myrtle Beach, SC, Delores Ratcliff of Shallotte, NC and Celestial Hickman of Hickmans Crossroad, SC.
He leaves behind three younger sisters, Peggy Lewis of Wilmington, NC, Brenda White of Loris, SC and Gloria Larson (Ken) of Concord, NC. He was known as "Bunky" by family and friends alike in the Carolinas. Bunky was raised in Shallotte, N.C. where he graduated from Shallotte High School in 1955. He worked on the family farm and fished with his father until he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard where he began as an engineman. He later switched over to communications under the guidance of his brother-in-law, W.C. Mintz. He served in numerous duty stations around the country, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Canada. After serving his country proudly, he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer after 25 years and moved to Calabash N.C. He and his wife, Faye moved to Homosassa, Fl in 1995. "OC" as he was known in his military career and by his friends in Florida became very active in the West Citrus Elks #2693 and was a lifetime member of the Elks. He served the Elks in many positions even being elected "Exalted Ruler". If you were to ask anyone who knew him they would tell you he was fun loving, his laugh was contagious and he had a great sense of humor. He liked to dance and sing (as he had a wonderfully deep voice). He loved people, he enjoyed cooking and he was an avid reader. His military and historical knowledge was extensive. He loved nothing better than being with family and friends. He was a big "teddy bear" and few could resist his charm.
Bunky was married in 1955 to Dorothy "Faye" Mintz and they had three children: Clifton Barry Leonard (Janet) of Homosassa, Fl, Wiliford Larry Leonard of Calabash N. Carolina and Connie Leonard Svaleson (Mike) of Winona Mo. He has nine grandchildren; Leah Coxsey of Middleburg Va., Zachary Leonard of Homosassa Fl, Caleb Leonard of Homosassa Fl, Clifton Leonard of Hilo HI, Joshua Svaleson of Winona Mo, Jonathan Svaleson of Mansfield TX, Lance Svaleson of Fort Worth TX, Vanessa Svaleson of Fort Worth TX, Maria Svaleson of Fort Worth TX. He has one great grandchild; Andria Svaleson of Mansfield TX. Faye passed away in 2008 and OC married Judith "Susan" Hadley in 2010. OC and Susan remained in Citrus County after their marriage and she joined him in his service to the Elks Lodge. Susan came to the marriage with her son, Jeffrey C. Hadley along with his wife Deanna and two grandsons, Tyler Hadley and Trent Hadley.
Bunky/OC will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home in Homosassa. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in North Carolina in the near future. Donations can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center in his memory. www.wilderfuneral.com.