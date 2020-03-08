Pamela Ann Hodge (Casto), 59, of Tampa died of medical complications on February 28, 2020 at her home in Hernando, FL. Pamela ("Pam") was born on July 7, 1960 in Charleston, West Virginia, daughter of William O. Casto Jr. (1923-2003) and Halena Marie Casto (Harless; 1921-1987). She called Tampa home for most of her life, lived in Tennessee for over a decade, and relocated to Hernando, Florida in 2011. Pam lived passionately and provided inspiration to the unexpecting. Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Hodge, of Bath County VA; two daughters, Tiffany Marie Duffing and husband Marc Duffing of Fairfax Station, VA and Alexandra Nicole Davis (Casto) of Knoxville, TN; three brothers, William O. Casto III and wife Deborah of Cedarburg, WI, Richard Allen Casto and wife Jerilyn of Tampa, FL, and Randall Wayne Casto and wife Meredith of Lusby, MD; three grandchildren, Jasmin Sophia Duffing and Marcus William Duffing of Fairfax Station, VA and Shiloh Marie Davis of Knoxville, TN.
Pam's family will hold a Celebration of Life service on March 21, 2020.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020