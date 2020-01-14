|
Pamela Coburn, 81, of Lecanto, FL, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Vitas Inpatient Care Unit in Lecanto. Pamela was born on November 17, 1938 in New York, NY, daughter of Edgar and Lucille Valladares. She was a registered nurse.
Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Coburn in 2008. Survivors include her brother, Peter Valladares and his wife Barbara of Ocala, FL and niece, Tracy Wisman of Ocala.
Funeral services for Mrs. Coburn will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Heinz Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until the hour of services. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020