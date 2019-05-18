|
Pamela M. Wissel, 49, of Homosassa, Florida passed away May 14, 2019.
She was born December 23, 1969 in Detroit, Michigan to Patrick and Jana McAllister.
She is survived by her husband John Wissel, three children, Michael, Nicholas, and Makayla Grizzle, her mother, Jana Kurtz, one brother, Patrick McAllister, and sister, Maureen Grizzle, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from May 18 to May 20, 2019