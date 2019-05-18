Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Pamela M. Wissel


Pamela M. Wissel Obituary
Pamela M. Wissel, 49, of Homosassa, Florida passed away May 14, 2019.
She was born December 23, 1969 in Detroit, Michigan to Patrick and Jana McAllister.
She is survived by her husband John Wissel, three children, Michael, Nicholas, and Makayla Grizzle, her mother, Jana Kurtz, one brother, Patrick McAllister, and sister, Maureen Grizzle, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from May 18 to May 20, 2019
