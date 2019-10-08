Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Moore


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Moore Obituary
Service of Remembrance for Pamela Dee Moore, age 71, of Citrus Springs, FL will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and visitors Saturday from 2:00 PM until time of service at the chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Pamela's name to the Interfaith Emergency Services, www.iesmarion.org.
Mrs. Moore passed away September 25, 2019 in Lecanto, FL under the care of hospice. She was born March 6, 1948 in Flint, MI to John and Esther (Kinnish) Guy. Pamela worked as a nurse in the healthcare field and earned a bachelors degree. In 1988 Pamela moved to Citrus county from Flint, MI. She attended the Unity church and enjoyed shopping, traveling and the beach. She also enjoyed walking along the beach and collecting sea shells.
Pamela's family says of her that she was a caring person who placed everyone needs before herself and that she was funny and outgoing and will be deeply missed. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Thomas Bruce Moore and brothers Hugh and John Guy. Survivors include her son Geoff (Tiffany) Moore, Belleview, FL, daughter, Stacy (Kevin) Kirby, Citrus Springs, FL, 2 Grandchildren: Austin Kirby and Caila Jordan. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now