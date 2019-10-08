|
|
Service of Remembrance for Pamela Dee Moore, age 71, of Citrus Springs, FL will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and visitors Saturday from 2:00 PM until time of service at the chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Pamela's name to the Interfaith Emergency Services, www.iesmarion.org.
Mrs. Moore passed away September 25, 2019 in Lecanto, FL under the care of hospice. She was born March 6, 1948 in Flint, MI to John and Esther (Kinnish) Guy. Pamela worked as a nurse in the healthcare field and earned a bachelors degree. In 1988 Pamela moved to Citrus county from Flint, MI. She attended the Unity church and enjoyed shopping, traveling and the beach. She also enjoyed walking along the beach and collecting sea shells.
Pamela's family says of her that she was a caring person who placed everyone needs before herself and that she was funny and outgoing and will be deeply missed. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Thomas Bruce Moore and brothers Hugh and John Guy. Survivors include her son Geoff (Tiffany) Moore, Belleview, FL, daughter, Stacy (Kevin) Kirby, Citrus Springs, FL, 2 Grandchildren: Austin Kirby and Caila Jordan. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019