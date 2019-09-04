|
|
Pamela Ann Palinski, age 70, of Hernando, FL, passed away August 29, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Pamela was born on July 3, 1949 in Dover, DE to Rudolph and Phyllis (Ewing) Trepasso. Pamela moved to Hernando 32 years ago from Lewes, DE. She was Catholic by faith. Pamela enjoyed arts and crafts and wood working, and she loved the ocean and snorkeling.
In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Lawrence Palinski and her brother, Terry Trepasso.
Survived by two children, Rebecca and her husband Kenneth Whitney, Timothy Palinski; one brother, Jerry and his wife Mary Trepasso; grandchildren, Bryan Reed, Danielle Major and her husband Mike Major, Chase Palinski, Corianna Palinski, Trenton Lee, Gunnar Pavone, Ashley Hoffmeier, Danielle Whitney, Kari Whitney, Deseray Bowles; great grandchildren, Baylin Reed, Dakota VanRyn, Bradley Major, Morgan Major, Lucas Whitney.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019