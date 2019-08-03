Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Parker Davis Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Parker Davis Jr. of Inglis, Florida, was born May 27, 1948, and passed away Wednesday, July 24th, 2019. He is reunited with the love of his life, his wife, the late Susan Davis in which they would have celebrated their 51 years of marriage this August.

He is preceded in death by his parents Parker Davis Sr. and Emelie Davis.

He is survived by his three children Christine A. Davis, Cathy S. Davis and Jonathon P. Davis. Also three grandchildren Branden D. Schwarzkopf, Cadence M. Jackson and Parker A. Jackson.

He will be most remembered for his many talents and hobbies as there was nothing he couldn't do. From building and flying RC planes to cars, cycling, kayaking, fishing, riding motorcycles and the list goes on. These were not only his passion but he loved teaching and experiencing them with his family. His infectious smile, laugh and talents will be missed by all.

There will be no public service held.

