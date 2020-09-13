1/1
Parker Dunn Le Meur
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Parker's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Service of Remembrance for Mr. Parker Dunn Le Meur, age 23 of Homosassa, FL will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home located at 8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd, Homosassa, Florida, 34446 . The family will receive friends and visitors from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Chapel. Interment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com
He was born on November 4, 1996 in Hollywood, FL to Kenneth A. and Janelle (Catlett) Le Meur.
Parker was a truck driver who loved being on the road, enjoyed working on cars, and spending time with his family.
Parker is survived by his wife Gabrielle Briscoe and their two children Grayson Ray Le Meur and William Arthur Angelus Le Meur, his parents Kenneth and Janelle Le Meur, brother Jordan Le Meur and Maternal Grandmother Joyce Catlett.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
01:00 PM
Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved