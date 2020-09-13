A Service of Remembrance for Mr. Parker Dunn Le Meur, age 23 of Homosassa, FL will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home located at 8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd, Homosassa, Florida, 34446 . The family will receive friends and visitors from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Chapel. Interment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa.
He was born on November 4, 1996 in Hollywood, FL to Kenneth A. and Janelle (Catlett) Le Meur.
Parker was a truck driver who loved being on the road, enjoyed working on cars, and spending time with his family.
Parker is survived by his wife Gabrielle Briscoe and their two children Grayson Ray Le Meur and William Arthur Angelus Le Meur, his parents Kenneth and Janelle Le Meur, brother Jordan Le Meur and Maternal Grandmother Joyce Catlett.