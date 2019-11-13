|
Mrs. Parvathy Venkatachalam passed away on November 11, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She joins her beloved late husband Mr. Venkatachalam K. Iyer to who she was married on June 21, 1945.
Mrs. Parvathy Venkatachalam was born in Valliyoor, Tamil Nadu, India on December 4, 1930 and came to New York in 1983. She later moved to Citrus County, Florida in 1984 and has been a resident here since then.
She was known for her impeccable memory, articulate story-telling, and beautiful singing.
She is survived by her son Hari V. Iyer, daughter-in-law Mrs. Jaya Iyer, daughter Miss Ponna Iyer, granddaughter Priya Jadeja, grandson-in-law Mr. Veeraj Jadeja and great granddaughter Miss Asha Jadeja.
Viewing and visitation with the family will be from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM followed by cremation on Friday November 15, 2019 at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a memorial contribution in memory of Mrs. Parvathy Venkatachalam to the P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Vitas Hospice P.O. Box 1330 Lecanto, FL 34460.
The family wishes to thank the Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019