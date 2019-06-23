Patricia A. Dufour, 79, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on June 18, 2019 in Ocala, FL. Patricia was born on May 18, 1940 in Hartford, CT, the daughter of Philip and Catherine Golden. She served as the records clerk for the Farmington, CT Police Department.

She moved to Sugarmill Woods in 1999 from Farmington, CT. Patricia was a member of the Ladies of the Elks Homosassa Lodge.

She was preceded in death by her brother Philip J. Golden, Jr. and a granddaughter Merisa. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Alan E. Dufour of Homosassa, FL; four children, Deborah Toccaline and her husband Lennard of Homosassa, FL, Linda Nelson of Homosassa, FL, Michele Benson and her husband Gordon of Terryville, CT and Edward A. Dufour and his wife Anayansi of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren, Jamie, Justin, Danielle, Cody and Ryan and four great grandchildren, Donovan, Alex, Ava and Charlie.

Patricia's family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 12:00 noon until the hour of service. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to .

Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 23, 2019