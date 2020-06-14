Patricia A. McLaughlin
1930 - 2020
Mrs. Patricia Anne McLaughlin, age 90 of Beverly Hills, Florida, died Monday, June 8, 2020 in Beverly Hills, FL. She was born March 10, 1930 in Washington, DC, daughter of Walter and Margurite (Coughlin) Walker. She devoted her working career to furthering technology in the Telephone Company, and she was also a proficient seamstress that also enjoyed making beautiful Porcelain dolls.
Mrs. McLaughlin was preceded in death by her father, Walter and mother, Honey. She is survived by her Daughter JoAnne Robinson and grandson Theodore Collins.
She was adored by everyone she came in contact with and a loving Mother figure and Aunt to many. She never failed to be kind and giving and had a humorous wit and Mischievous smile. She will be missed by all.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
