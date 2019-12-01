Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crystal River Church of God
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Crystal River Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ernstes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Ernstes


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Ernstes Obituary
Patricia Ann Ernstes, 65, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away November 25, 2019. Mrs. Ernstes was born December 4, 1953 to the late Everett Joles, Sr. and Kathryn Dolores Joles (nee Frick). While working she was a Market Research Supervisor. Mrs. Ernstes enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and her dog "Sugar", boating on the Crystal River and Homosassa River enjoying the Manatees and also vacationing in Maui, Hawaii.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Everett J. Joles, Jr. She is survived by her husband Stephen G. Ernstes, three children, Steven J. Ernstes, Robert Jeffrey Ernstes and fiance' Amanda Reeves, Timothy V. Ernstes and wife Kimberly, one sister, Kathryn Lotz, three grandchildren, Jayden Ernstes, Eian Ernstes, and Adelynn Ernstes, and her extended family at Eagle Buick GMC.
The family will receive friends Wednesday December 4th 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at the Crystal River Church of God with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 11:00am and interment to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Phil Royal Legacy at philroyallegacy.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now