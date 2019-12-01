|
Patricia Ann Ernstes, 65, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away November 25, 2019. Mrs. Ernstes was born December 4, 1953 to the late Everett Joles, Sr. and Kathryn Dolores Joles (nee Frick). While working she was a Market Research Supervisor. Mrs. Ernstes enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and her dog "Sugar", boating on the Crystal River and Homosassa River enjoying the Manatees and also vacationing in Maui, Hawaii.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Everett J. Joles, Jr. She is survived by her husband Stephen G. Ernstes, three children, Steven J. Ernstes, Robert Jeffrey Ernstes and fiance' Amanda Reeves, Timothy V. Ernstes and wife Kimberly, one sister, Kathryn Lotz, three grandchildren, Jayden Ernstes, Eian Ernstes, and Adelynn Ernstes, and her extended family at Eagle Buick GMC.
The family will receive friends Wednesday December 4th 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at the Crystal River Church of God with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 11:00am and interment to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Phil Royal Legacy at philroyallegacy.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019