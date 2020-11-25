1/
Patricia Ann Schortmann
Patricia Ann Schortmann, 65 of Homosassa, FL passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Pat, daughter of the late Walter and Ann (Grella) Ploszaj, was born in Bristol, CT. She attained her nursing degree at Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. Pat worked in the Cardiac Surgery Unit at Baystate Medical Center for many years and for the State of Massachusetts until her retirement. Pat enjoyed reading mystery novels, watching crime shows, traveling with family and being with her granddaughters, Kennedy and Audrey.
She is survived by her husband Carl Schortmann, her daughter Dana Mulvaney and her husband Nicholas of Southampton, MA. Her siblings are Tom, Walter, Richard and Barbara. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
