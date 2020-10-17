1/1
Patricia Bernice Segebart
1940 - 2020
Patricia Bernice Segebart, age 80, of Inverness, FL, went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020. She was surrounded by family. Patricia was born on September 2, 1940, in Troy, NY. She was a loving and devoted mother; her children were her world. She raised her 4 children in Wildwood, Florida. Patricia worked for Lifestream Behavioral Center for 32 years where she impacted hundreds of people's lives as a therapist. She was lovingly known in the community as "Miss Pat". Her selfless, loving heart and beautiful spirit blessed everyone she knew.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Segebart, parents Laura and Friedrich Richter and brother, Erich Richter.
Survivors include her daughter Lisa Penny and husband Harry. Grandsons Chase, Cruze, and Codie Cromwell. Son, Lee LoRusso and grandsons Dereck and Hunter (Katilyn) LoRusso. Son, Lloyd LoRusso and wife Lisa, grandsons Dustin (Lisa) LoRusso, Dylan (Brooke) LoRusso, Tony Cruzado, and granddaughter Maria (Edwin) Rodriguez. Son, Lance LoRusso, grandson Devin (Kimberly) LoRusso, and granddaughter Amber LoRusso. Patricia had 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in law, Darlene Richter, nephews Adam and Clayton Richter and a niece Sara Fleegle.
At the request of Patricia, no service will be held.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020.
