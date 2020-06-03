Patricia C Jenkins, age 74, of Lecanto, FL passed away on May 31, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. Patricia was born on April 17, 1946 in Florence, SC to Elbert and Eloise (Gardner) Evans. Patricia moved to Citrus County in 1989 from Orlando, FL. She was a retired School Teacher from Citrus High School in Inverness, FL, a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Crystal River, FL and the Creative Quilters.
Survived by her Husband, Oscar E Jenkins; two children, Mary Jenkins and Michael Jenkins; one sister, Jane Lavek and her husband Tom.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Crystal River today, Wednesday, June 3rd at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Sign the guestbook at chronicleonline.com
Survived by her Husband, Oscar E Jenkins; two children, Mary Jenkins and Michael Jenkins; one sister, Jane Lavek and her husband Tom.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Crystal River today, Wednesday, June 3rd at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Sign the guestbook at chronicleonline.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.