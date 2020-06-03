Patricia Jenkins
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia C Jenkins, age 74, of Lecanto, FL passed away on May 31, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. Patricia was born on April 17, 1946 in Florence, SC to Elbert and Eloise (Gardner) Evans. Patricia moved to Citrus County in 1989 from Orlando, FL. She was a retired School Teacher from Citrus High School in Inverness, FL, a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Crystal River, FL and the Creative Quilters.
Survived by her Husband, Oscar E Jenkins; two children, Mary Jenkins and Michael Jenkins; one sister, Jane Lavek and her husband Tom.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Crystal River today, Wednesday, June 3rd at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Sign the guestbook at chronicleonline.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved