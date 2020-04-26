Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia L. (Moorhead) Barton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barton, Patricia Lee Moorhead, Age 83, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away after a brief illness on December 30, 2019. Patricia was born in New Castle, PA to the late Thomas & Evelyne Moorhead. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Charles Joseph Barton who passed away on April 8, 2004. Patricia graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, PA in 1954 and attended Allegheny College in Meadville, PA. Shegraduated from Allegheny General Hospital School of Medical Technology and was a registered member of the American Society of Clinical Pathology. She remained active in her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, throughout her life. She was an avid golfer and tennis player and never missed an opportunity to talk about her family.

Patricia was a member of First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, FL and Sandy Springs UMC in Georgia. She is survived by her children Reed Barton (Kim)of Nashville, TN; Melissa Edenfield (Chris) of Atlanta, GA; & Susie Simpson(Mike) of Brookhaven, GA. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Matthew Barton (Amy) of Houston, TX, McKensey McGahee (Andrea) of Marietta, GA, Megan Resnick (James) of Auburn, GA, Mae Barton of Chicago, IL, Andrew Hagopian (Colleen) of Winston-Salem, NC, Nick Hagopian of Charlotte, NC, Shannon Wells (Bryce) of Atlanta, GA, Scott Simpson (Mallory) of Atlanta, GA and 8 great-grandchildren. She was laid to rest at Peachtree Memorial Park in Norcross, GA on January 11, 2020.

