Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Patricia Manders


1949 - 2019
Patricia Manders Obituary
A Memorial Service for Patricia Darlene Manders, age 70, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 3:00 PM, Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM, Friday at the Chapel. The family requests in lieu of flowers that expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations in Patricia's name be made to either the Citrus United Basket, 1201 Parkside Avenue, Inverness, FL 34450 or the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Avenue, Inverness, FL 34450 or the St. Margarets Episcopal Church, 114 N Osceola Avenue, Inverness, FL 34450. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Patricia was born June 17, 1949 in Miami, FL, daughter of Orville and Mary (Mitsko) Ashcraft and passed away August 2, 2019 in Inverness, FL. She worked as a medical office manager in Inverness and most recently at Inverness Shell. Patricia moved to Inverness from Lakeland in 1973. She enjoyed gardening and loved her family beyond measure.
She was preceded in death by her parents , brothers, Donald J. and Norman J. Rhodes. Patricia is survived by 2 sons, Jason D. (Christina) Smith of Orlando, FL and Nathan L. Smith of Inverness, FL, brother, Ralph A. Ashcraft of Ocala, FL, sister, Hazel I. (Glenn) McKeon of Ocklawaha, FL, dear friend, Michael Butts of Inverness, FL, 4 Grandchildren, Kailee Belle, Adrianna L., Megan Renae, Aiden C. and 1 Great Grandchild, Lula Belle. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
