Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Patricia Marguerite Lyons


1940 - 2019
Patricia Marguerite Lyons Obituary
Patricia Marguerite Lyons, 79, of Inverness, FL passed away November 19, 2019 at Citrus Health and Rehab in Inverness. She was born in Dorchester, MA on October 18, 1940 to the late Patrick and Mary (Murray) Diggins.
Patricia arrived in this area in 1960, coming from Dorchester, and was the owner of Lyons Mane Hair Salon for 6 years. She attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, loved "clogging" and crafted porcelain dolls.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of
59 years James F. Lyons, Jr. Other survivors include her sons, James F. Lyons III of Inverness, Brian T. Lyons of Spring Hill, FL, and Shawn P. Lyons and his wife Melissa of Inverness; sister Denise F. Monroe; and 2 grandchildren.
A Catholic Memorial Service for Patricia is scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 11:00 A.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory with Fr. Claudius Mganga officiating.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
