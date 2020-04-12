|
Mrs. Patricia (Pat) O'Neal, 79, of Inverness, passed away at home Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born November 5, 1940 in Cookeville, TN to Herman and Margie (Stockton) Waites, and the wife of Tommy O'Neal, who preceded her in death. She loved spending time doing crossword puzzles and working in her yard. Survivors include her children, Tommy O'Neal and Terry O'Neal of Inverness, and Tessie (O'Neal) Clark of Charleston, SC, one brother, Preston Waites, and one sister Lyndale (Waites) Livingston of TN, 5 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020