Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Patricia Smith Obituary
Patricia Smith passed unexpectedly on June 2, 2019. The daughter of Elmer and Bertha Griffin. Pat was born in Camden, NJ. In 1956 she married Thomas Smith and they stayed together for the next 63 years until his death in January 2019.
Pat had a number of jobs over the years. She worked at Citrus Publishing in Philadelphia in the sixties. In the seventies, she and Tom owned the Peter Pan Bakery in Collingswood, NJ with Tom baking while she ran the store and kept the books. After over a decade of hard work and long hours, they sold the bakery and their home and moved to their "shore" house in Brigantine, NJ. Pat went to work for a local real estate agent while Tom worked for a local bakery. Finally, they decided to retire and move to Crystal river, FL.
Pat is survived by her three sons, Michael (Vicki), David (Karen) and Timm (Arlene). She also had five grandchildren, Jessica, Becca, Sarah, Jacob and Logan as well as one great-grandchild, Holly. As per her wishes, there will be no viewing or services. All she asked for was mass in her name at St. Anthony of Abbott in Inglis, FL.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 11, 2019
