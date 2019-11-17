|
|
Patrick Joseph Ryan, 94, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL.
A native of Brooklyn, NY, he was born Dec. 22, 1924 to Patrick and Marie (Kenny) Ryan, one of two children. Pat served his country honorably and proudly during WWII in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1945. Mr. Ryan distinguished himself bravely as he repeatedly transported Allied troops and supplies to the dangerous shores of Europe on D-Day.
Patrick was a retired police officer for the Islip Township Police Department, Long. Island, NY with more than 20 years of faithful service. Mr. Ryan moved to Homosassa in 1987 from Brentwood, L.I., NY.
He loved traveling, photography, fishing, boating and was also known to enjoy tipping a Guinness now and then. Pat was a parishioner of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa, where he had served as usher for a number of years.
He was also a member of Knights of Columbus (3rd Degree) Council 15154. Patrick was also a WWII Veterans Honor Flight attendee; something for which he was very grateful, and was a member of the American Legion. Later in his life, Patrick became a staff associate for Wilder Funeral Home in Homosassa, a position he held for many years. In addition to his parents,
Pat was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Catherine M. Ryan, on July 31, 2007; a sister, Frances Cangelosi, and a son-in-law, Stephen Bernhardt.
He is survived by his six children: Patrick J. Ryan (wife Anne Marie), Cape Coral, FL; Mary Cacares (husband Julio), Oldsmar, FL; Maureen Foy (husband Kevin), Homosassa, FL; Theresa Roland (husband David), Max Meadows, VA; Joan Berhnardt, Riverhead, L.I., NY and Veronica Lynch (husband Wayne), West Islip, L.I., NY; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Friends will be received on Tues., Nov. 19, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, with Fr. Glenn Diaz, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 12:30 with the United States Navy and the American Legion Post #155 Honor Guard rendering military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Patrick's name to Vitas Healthcare, 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461 or s Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by mail to P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019