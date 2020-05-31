Patsy L. Burgess, age 65, resident of Homosassa, FL passed away at BayFront Health of Brooksville, FL on May 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life for Patsy will be held at a later time and her ashes will be scattered at Zoar Church in Keslers Cross Lanes, WV, joining her husband, Darrell. Cremation with care is arranged by the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store