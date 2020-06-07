Patsy Landri, age 94 of Inverness, FL passed away on June 3, 2020 at the Vitas Hospice facility in Lecanto. Patsy was born on August 8, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Pasquale and Raffaela (Mastelone) Landri. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and Patsy proudly served our nation in the U.S. Navy in WWII. He loved serving his country and went all around the world. After the War, he was honorably discharged and worked as a foreman in construction. He was a proud 67 year member of Local 6-A, Cement and Concrete Workers Union in Flushing, NY. He worked on the Twin Towers, Yankee Stadium and many other major projects.
He, his wife Eleanor and family relocated to Inverness in 1972 where he spent hours in his huge garden. Neighbors and those that passed by always knew him by his garden and would wave or stop for a visit. There would never be a time he wouldn't share arm loads of vegetables for them to take home to their families. He was a very generous man who loved his family very much. In later years, his main focus was being with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was so amazed and honored when he became a great-great grandpa.
Left to cherish his memory are 3 children: Patsy (Celeste) Landri, III of Ocala, FL; Donna (Byron) Freeman of Floral City; Linda Richards of Homosassa; 2 sisters: Gloria Tilleli and Mary Mondi, both of New York; 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Fazio Landri on September 10, 1995; his daughter, Raella Nowisczski on August 6, 2004; 7 brothers and sisters: Neal, Frank, Tony, Vincent, Jimmy, Anna, and Gigi.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Fero Memorial Park in Beverly Hills. The family will receive friends at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.