Paul David Sherpinskas, 64, of Homosassa, FL passed away October 22, 2020.

He was born on November 25, 1955 to John and Lorraine Sherpinskas in Columbus, OH. A draftsman for most of his life, he was also a veteran of the US Airforce. Paul was very interested in politics and outer space.

He is survived by his partner in life Tina Slaght; children David Sherpinskas, Chris Sherpinskas and Jack Sherpinskas-Rose; siblings John Sherpinskas, Mark Sherpinskas, Guy Sherpinskas and Elaine Flores; grandson Aiden Sherpinskas.

A memorial service will be held at 1PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Rock Crusher Church of God in Crystal River. Cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.



