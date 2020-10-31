1/1
Paul David Sherpinskas
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul David Sherpinskas, 64, of Homosassa, FL passed away October 22, 2020.
He was born on November 25, 1955 to John and Lorraine Sherpinskas in Columbus, OH. A draftsman for most of his life, he was also a veteran of the US Airforce. Paul was very interested in politics and outer space.
He is survived by his partner in life Tina Slaght; children David Sherpinskas, Chris Sherpinskas and Jack Sherpinskas-Rose; siblings John Sherpinskas, Mark Sherpinskas, Guy Sherpinskas and Elaine Flores; grandson Aiden Sherpinskas.
A memorial service will be held at 1PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Rock Crusher Church of God in Crystal River. Cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Rock Crusher Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved