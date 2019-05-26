Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
Paul E. Buoymaster Jr. Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Paul Eugene Buoymaster Jr., age 82, of Beverly Hills, Florida, will be held 4:00 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Chaplian Peter Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM, Saturday at the Chapel. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to HPH Hospice 3545 N. Lecanto Hwy. Beverly Hills, FL 34465. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Paul was born November 24, 1936 in Altoona, PA, son of Paul and Katherine (Lesco) Buoymaster. He died May 18, 2019 in Beverly Hills, FL, while under the care of HPH Hospice. Mr. Buoymaster was an US Army veteran. Paul worked as a Sub Station Technician for Massachusetts Electric for 28 years and retired from there. He and his wife Sandra moved to Beverly Hills, Florida from Cummington, MA 21 years ago. Paul enjoyed reading, gardening, and working on cars with his sons. His family described Paul as a simple family man.
Mr. Buoymaster was preceded in death by his parents, son, Paul E. Buoymaster, III, and son, Joshua Buoymaster. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra A. Buoymaster of Beverly Hills, FL, 2 sons: Seth Buoymaster of Beverly Hills, FL, and Kip (Jessica) Buoymaster of Windsor, MA, brother, John Buoymaster of Altoona, PA, sister, Barbara Bender of Green Castle, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 26, 2019
