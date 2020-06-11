Paul E. Richey, 90, of Inverness, FL passed away on Friday, June 5th, 2020 with his family beside him. Paul was born on December 16th, 1929 to his parents, Joseph Richey and Ida Clark Richey in Jerseyville, IL. After serving in the United States Army, Paul followed his dreams that ultimately led him to Florida where he established Richey Auto Parts & Garage in Homosassa, FL. Together the Richey family business served the community for over 50 years.
Paul had a love for the ocean and spent his downtime offshore Grouper fishing wherehe enjoyed many adventures with friends and family. He treasured family gatherings and celebrations where his fresh caught catch was fried up in his special batter for all to enjoy! Paul also known as Papaw passed on his passion for the sea to not only his children, but grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Once retired, he fell in love with the mountains of Bryson City, NC. He purchased his little piece of heaven on top of the mountain with the Nantahala River running below and soon became one of the beloved locals during the summer months. He enjoyed planting a yearly gardenwhere all could enjoy his fresh veggies, as well as sitting on the front porch gazing at the splendor and feeding the hummingbirds.
He is preceded in death by his Parents Joseph and Ida Richey; Companion Nancy Sullivan; Brothers, Clark Richey and Wilford Richey, Sister Anna Mae Morgan and Son David Richey. Paul is survived by his Sons, Mike Richey of Homosassa, FL,
Bryan Richey (Cherie) of Perry, FL; Grandchildren: Joy Proudman (Shawn) of Perry, FL, Michelle Richey of Lyman,SC, Michelle Marcic (Chris) of Citrus Springs, FL, Mendy Swander (DJ) of Summerfield, FL, Jonathan Richey (Brooke) of Lecanto, FL, David Richey of Lecanto, FL, Danielle Willes (Andrew) of Inverness, FL, Christan Fuchs (Adam) of Crystal River, FL, Carl Richey (Destiny) of Lecanto, FL; 18 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27th @ 11:00 am.at Bible Baptist Church, 5740 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Crystal River, FL.
