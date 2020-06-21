Paul H. Meyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Herman Meyer, age 85, of Homosassa, Florida passed away June 15, 2020 at Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, after a brief illness. Paul was born May 12, 1935 in Freeland, Maryland, to Louis and Elizabeth (Eiermann) Meyer. He and his family moved shortly after his birth to Cambridge, Maryland where he resided until he moved to Florida in 2012.
Paul enlisted in U.S. Navy and proudly served from 1955 to 1959. In 1963, Paul married the love of his life, Bonnie Banning. They were married for 43 years until her death in 2006. Paul worked for AT&T/Verizon for 42 years. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his late wife, reading, and especially watching NFL football. Paul always said he just loved watching a good game. But his heart always belonged to the Baltimore Ravens.
Besides his parents, and beloved wife, Paul is preceded in death by his son Patrick . Survivors include daughter Paige Meyer Stine ( Barry) of Homosassa Fl, Son Michael Meyer of Groton, Ct. ( Laura), Brother in Law Ed Banning, four grand children: Michelle Curchdoyle, Michael Meyer, Ashley Fuda, and Amber Meyer And nine great grand children.
A memorial service is being planned at a later date. Burial services will follow at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veteran charity of your choice.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Paige I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.
Deborah Blanchard
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved