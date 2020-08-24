Paul James Randazzo

May 29, 1932-August 14, 2020

Paul Randazzo, 88, of Crystal River Florida passed away August 14, 2020. Randazo was the son of the late Salvatore and Pauline Randazzo of Wethersfield CT. He graduated from Buckley High School in Hartford CT where he played football and baseball. Buckley is where he met his wife Joann and got married in 1954. Mr. Randazzo was an Air Force Veteran and an air force traffic controller during his time in the service. He was stationed in Arizona, Mississippi, with the last two years in North Africa, French Morocco Casablanca.

Paul enjoyed being a traffic controller and on one occasion he had 11 emergencies on one of his shifts in the tower. After his return home he got a job with Northeast Utilities, which lasted 41 years. He retired as a field supervisor in distribution. Paul and his wife Joann (Tassistro) retired the exact same day and decided to move to Florida. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd degree council #6168 of Lecanto, FL. In addition, Paul was a 4th degree member of assembly #1547 where he was a member of the color guard until health problems. Paul enjoyed most sports especially baseball, which he played even in the service where he was a catcher on the team.

Paul was predeceased in death by his son Thomas Randazzo, twin brother Sebastian Randazzo, his sister Angeline Barone, and great grandson Mason.

He is survived by his wife Joann of 66 years; son James Randazzo of South Windsor, CT, two daughters; Faith Pinkerton, husband Tad of Renton, WA and Paula Raimondo, husband Michael of St Johns, FL; daughter-in-law, Loretta Randazzo of Amston, CT. He also leaves eight grandchildren; Stephanie, Michael, Jacob, Shannon, Benjamin, Samantha, Riley, and Avery; two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Keiran.

Graveside Service for family only will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August. 28, 2020 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

