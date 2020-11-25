Paul Omer Dion, 82, of Crystal River, Florida passed away, surrounded by family and with his beloved Schnauzer, Mandy, by his side, on November 20, 2020 at the home of his sister and niece in Port Orange, Florida.

Paul was born in Albany, New York on October 23, 1938 and moved to Daytona Beach Shores in 1955. Paul graduated from Seabreeze High School then attended University of Florida graduating with a degree in Mechanical Electrical Engineering before enlisting in the United States Navy. Paul had a long career in engineering working for different companies in Atlanta, Fort Walton, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando before retiring and operating Dion Airport Limousine Service in the Crystal River area.

Paul was a gentle soul with an adventurous spirit. He was an avid antique car enthusiast from the time he was a little boy. He loved entering car shows and driving one of his antique cars in the "Gaslight Parade" in Ormond Beach, Florida.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sara Dion, and parents, Omer and Anna (Boomhower) Dion. He is survived by his sister, Elayne Dion; his niece, Sherri Tippins and her husband Daniel; his nephew, Daniel Zuber and his wife, Pauletta; his great nephews, Jason Brown and his wife, Amanda; Daniel Zuber and Christopher Zuber, all of Port Orange, Florida.

In light of the present pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City, Florida where he will be buried next to the love of his life, Sara.

