Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Committal
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell , FL
View Map
Resources
Paul R. Lowery Jr.


1932 - 2019
Paul R. Lowery Jr. Obituary
Paul R. Lowery, Jr. of Lecanto, FL passed away at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala on December 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Paul was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 10, 1932 to the late Sylvia and Paul Lowery, Sr. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Following his military service, Paul went on to become a professional Long Haul Truck Driver and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local Union No 135 in Indianapolis, IN. He made Florida his home in 1986 and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lecanto. Paul shared 12 years of loving marriage with his wife Cora whom he married on October 13, 2007. He was an extremely skilled bowler and excellent dart player. He also enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Paul was a member of American Legion Post #155 in Crystal River, FL. VFW Post #10087 of Beverly Hills, FL, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #4272 in Homosassa Springs, FL.
In addition to his loving wife Cora, those left to mourn Paul's passing include his daughter, Mary Frances Wooden and her husband John of Plainfield, IN; son, Don Hallaman and his wife Barbara of Seymour, CT; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his brother, James and his sister, Patricia.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness and will be conducted by Reverend Greg Kell of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Following the chapel service, a committal service will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 11:30 AM where full military honors will be rendered by Crystal River American Legion #155 Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
