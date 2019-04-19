Paul Ray Brown passed away peacefully in Dublin, Ohio, April 13 following a brief illness. He was born October 27, 1930 in Logan County, WV, to the late James Walter and Anna Pearl (Stiltner) Brown.
|
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Patty Jean (Garrett); son Michael (Terri) Brown; daughters Paula (Mark) Mills and Debra Chaney; grandchildren Eric Reutter, Haleigh and Tyler Chaney; great-grandchildren Finley Reutter, Colby and Zander Chaney. One of 14 children, Paul is also survived by sisters Brenda Hunt, Jean Henderson, Linda Nelson and Marcella Norman. Paul, who was a 30-year employee of General Motors at the Brookpark plant in Parma, Ohio, lived in Litchfield, Ohio while working for GM. An avid hunter and fisherman, Paul and Patty retired to Cambridge, Ohio, and frequently traveled in their motorhome. They eventually settled in Homosassa, FL, where he regularly fished and played golf. They also split time in Pigeon Forge, TN. Devoted to his church, Paul was a lay leader and attended services wherever he went. He made friends quickly, peppering conversations with a seemingly endless supply of humorous stories, jokes and riddles.
His many friends and relatives will miss his quick wit and impish grin. A private family remembrance will take place at 1 p.m. April 24 at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell. Please visit https://www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences.
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019