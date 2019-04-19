Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Ray Brown. View Sign

Paul Ray Brown passed away peacefully in Dublin, Ohio, April 13 following a brief illness. He was born October 27, 1930 in Logan County, WV, to the late James Walter and Anna Pearl (Stiltner) Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Patty Jean (Garrett); son Michael (Terri) Brown; daughters Paula (Mark) Mills and Debra Chaney; grandchildren Eric Reutter, Haleigh and Tyler Chaney; great-grandchildren Finley Reutter, Colby and Zander Chaney. One of 14 children, Paul is also survived by sisters Brenda Hunt, Jean Henderson, Linda Nelson and Marcella Norman. Paul, who was a 30-year employee of

His many friends and relatives will miss his quick wit and impish grin. A private family remembrance will take place at 1 p.m. April 24 at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell. Please visit

Ray Brown passed away peacefully in Dublin, Ohio, April 13 following a brief illness. He was born October 27, 1930 in Logan County, WV, to the late James Walter and Anna Pearl (Stiltner) Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Patty Jean (Garrett); son Michael (Terri) Brown; daughters Paula (Mark) Mills and Debra Chaney; grandchildren Eric Reutter, Haleigh and Tyler Chaney; great-grandchildren Finley Reutter, Colby and Zander Chaney. One of 14 children, Paul is also survived by sisters Brenda Hunt, Jean Henderson, Linda Nelson and Marcella Norman. Paul, who was a 30-year employee of General Motors at the Brookpark plant in Parma, Ohio, lived in Litchfield, Ohio while working for GM. An avid hunter and fisherman, Paul and Patty retired to Cambridge, Ohio, and frequently traveled in their motorhome. They eventually settled in Homosassa, FL, where he regularly fished and played golf. They also split time in Pigeon Forge, TN. Devoted to his church, Paul was a lay leader and attended services wherever he went. He made friends quickly, peppering conversations with a seemingly endless supply of humorous stories, jokes and riddles.

His many friends and relatives will miss his quick wit and impish grin. A private family remembrance will take place at 1 p.m. April 24 at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell. Please visit

Paul Ray Brown passed away peacefully in Dublin, Ohio, April 13 following a brief illness. He was born October 27, 1930 in Logan County, WV, to the late James Walter and Anna Pearl (Stiltner) Brown.He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Patty Jean (Garrett); son Michael (Terri) Brown; daughters Paula (Mark) Mills and Debra Chaney; grandchildren Eric Reutter, Haleigh and Tyler Chaney; great-grandchildren Finley Reutter, Colby and Zander Chaney. One of 14 children, Paul is also survived by sisters Brenda Hunt, Jean Henderson, Linda Nelson and Marcella Norman. Paul, who was a 30-year employee of General Motors at the Brookpark plant in Parma, Ohio, lived in Litchfield, Ohio while working for GM. An avid hunter and fisherman, Paul and Patty retired to Cambridge, Ohio, and frequently traveled in their motorhome. They eventually settled in Homosassa, FL, where he regularly fished and played golf. They also split time in Pigeon Forge, TN. Devoted to his church, Paul was a lay leader and attended services wherever he went. He made friends quickly, peppering conversations with a seemingly endless supply of humorous stories, jokes and riddles.His many friends and relatives will miss his quick wit and impish grin. A private family remembrance will take place at 1 p.m. April 24 at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell. Please visit https://www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences.Ray Brown passed away peacefully in Dublin, Ohio, April 13 following a brief illness. He was born October 27, 1930 in Logan County, WV, to the late James Walter and Anna Pearl (Stiltner) Brown.He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Patty Jean (Garrett); son Michael (Terri) Brown; daughters Paula (Mark) Mills and Debra Chaney; grandchildren Eric Reutter, Haleigh and Tyler Chaney; great-grandchildren Finley Reutter, Colby and Zander Chaney. One of 14 children, Paul is also survived by sisters Brenda Hunt, Jean Henderson, Linda Nelson and Marcella Norman. Paul, who was a 30-year employee of General Motors at the Brookpark plant in Parma, Ohio, lived in Litchfield, Ohio while working for GM. An avid hunter and fisherman, Paul and Patty retired to Cambridge, Ohio, and frequently traveled in their motorhome. They eventually settled in Homosassa, FL, where he regularly fished and played golf. They also split time in Pigeon Forge, TN. Devoted to his church, Paul was a lay leader and attended services wherever he went. He made friends quickly, peppering conversations with a seemingly endless supply of humorous stories, jokes and riddles.His many friends and relatives will miss his quick wit and impish grin. A private family remembrance will take place at 1 p.m. April 24 at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell. Please visit https://www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral Home Rutherford Funeral Home Powell

450 West Olentangy Street

Powell , OH 43065

614-792-1471 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites General Motors Return to today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close