KALBACHER, Paul Stanley, 88, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born in Queens, New York on September 25, 1931 to Paul Peter and Frances (Panczyk) Kalbacher. He moved to this area from Tampa, Florida in 1996.
Paul served in the United States Navy as an able-bodied Seaman with 4 years of honorable service. He served on the USS Randolph CVA15 sailing the Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas. Paul received several awards for his service. He then went on to work for the electric company in New York and moved the family to Florida in 1960. He worked at Most Holy Redeemer School in Tampa, Florida for 30 years as a maintenance man. He went to many trade schools and kept everything running. All the teachers and children knew him as "Mr. K" with an unlit cigar in his mouth and his classic handlebar mustache. The Kalbacher home was a designated shelter for abused and neglected babies. After his retirement from Most Holy Redeemer School, Paul worked for Day Star Life Center in Crystal River. He was always helping others and volunteering his time for the betterment of his friends, family and community. His hobbies included painting, carving/whittling, fishing, bowling, and feeding wild animals on his property. Paul was of the Catholic faith and an Usher and Member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa, Florida.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth M. Kalbacher on January 16, 2010. They were married 59 years. He is also preceded in death by his two sisters, Claire Christofferson and Dorothy Klauser. Paul is survived by his son, Paul Stanley Kalbacher of Lakeland, Florida, daughters, Pauline Strench of Indiana, Pennsylvannia, Penny Ann Nicoll and husband Kenneth of Big Pine Key, Florida, and Pamela Jean Thomas and husband Patrick of Orange Park, Florida, 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM -11:00 AM at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL. 34465 with a Funeral Mass following at 12:00 PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 7040 S. Suncoast Blvd.,
Homosassa, FL 34446. Interment to immediately follow at Fero Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
Arrangements under the direction of Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.