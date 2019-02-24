Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Paul was born and raised in Boston, MA. He met his wife Phyllis while both were working at the Boston Edison Company. After their son Michael and daughter Linda were born, the family moved to Kingston, MA.

Paul had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was a 4-H leader. He was an active member of Mensa, for years, writing columns, recipes and cartoons for their newsletters. He particularly enjoyed artistic endeavors, like painting, drawing, pottery and stained glass. When he retired, Paul moved to St Pete FL and opened a small stained-glass business appropriately named: An Artisan of Sorts. He eventually settled in Floral City Fl where he accomplished one of his life's ambitions and built his own house. While in Floral City he learned of Eckerd's Camp E-Nini-Hassee, a therapeutic wilderness residential school for adolescent girls. Over the course of 20 years he devoted much time to the camp, teaching carpentry, pottery and mentoring teenagers and the staff who served them. He was also active in the Floral City Historical Society, The Citrus Arts Center and the Master Gardeners. His wide range of reading supported many Library Book Sales. His last few years were spent living in Inverness.

In addition to his wife and children, Paul leaves three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two sisters, a brother and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Paul's memory can be made to: Camp E Nini Hassee, 7027 E. Stage Coach Trail, Floral City, FL 34436 or online at:

