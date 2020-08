Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul William Singletary, "Junior", of Citrus Springs, FL 12/09/1978 - 05/28/2020

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 974 W G Martinelli Blvd (on the corner of Citrus Springs Boulevard and W G Martinelli Blvd) in Citrus Springs, Florida 34434 with the Pastor Jess Burton officiating.

