Paula J Fischer, age 76, of Homosassa, FL, passed away October 18, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. Paula was born on June 13, 1943 in Kittery, ME to William and Ruth (Ericson) Brisson. Paula attended Kittery Schools in Maine and was a retired Dietician. She moved to Citrus County in 1988 from Jacksonville, FL.
In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her son William Fischer.
Survived by her husband, James Fischer, Sr.; three sons, James Fischer, Jr. and his fiancée Heather Kline, Robert and his wife Andrea Fischer, Tim Fischer and his fiancée Kim Curry; seven grandchildren.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Followed by a reception at the American Legion Post 155 in Crystal River, FL.
Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019